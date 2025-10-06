  • home icon
  John Cena and WWE legend suddenly namedropped on AEW show

John Cena and WWE legend suddenly namedropped on AEW show

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 11:29 GMT
John Cena AEW
John Cena mentioned on AEW show (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A WWE veteran and John Cena were referenced during a popular AEW show during a discussion. The show host talked about Cena's infamous feud earlier this year.

The popular AEW interviewer, RJ City namedrops John Cena and the WWE legend, R-Truth. During Cena's heel run earlier this year, he had a mini feud with Truth, which culminated in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Later, R-Truth transitioned into a more serious version of himself and attacked Cena multiple times as well.

However, the feud went nowhere as Truth returned to his funny gimmick, pretending to be a fan of Cena. RJ City took a shot at the WWE for the way they handled Cena-Truth dynamic by comparing it to the story between Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in AEW. The two were separated earlier this year and still hate each other.

Speaking with Caster and Bowens on Hey! (EW), RJ City asked them whether they can settle their beef like Cena and R-Truth and pretend like nothing happened, calling wrestling fans idiots in the process:

"Why don't you do the John Cena-R-Truth deal and pretend that it never happened. Wipe the slate clean, go back. They're wrestling fans, they're idiots, they don't know, what's the big deal?"
youtube-cover
John Cena's last WWE match has been officially announced

After his farewell tour throughout 2025, John Cena is set to hang up his boots at the end of this year. Cena wrestled a number of wrestlers in his final year, and he is set for his final match in December. Taking to X recently, Triple H announced that Cena's final match will take place on Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 from Washington, DC:

"The last time really is now. @JohnCena's final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C., on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this... You can't see him," Triple H announced.

As he closes in on his retirement, The Leader of Cenation is slated for a match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel this month.

H/T 'Spotskeeda Wrestling' for transcription and credit 'Hey! (EW)' if taking first half's quotes.

