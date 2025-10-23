John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) sends emotional message to real-life wife Taya Valkyrie on her birthday

The former WWE star, John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) sent out a cute message for his wife, Taya Valkyrie, to wish her a happy birthday. John also shared some adorable pictures with her.John Hennigan has been performing in AEW since the year 2022 under the names 'Johnny Elite' and 'Johnny TV.' However, he is best known for his time in the WWE, where he went by the names 'Johnny Nitro' and 'John Morrison.' Johnny TV is currently a part of a trio alongside Mansoor and Mason Madden of MxM.Meanwhile, John Hennigan acknowledged his real-life wife, Taya Valkyrie, on her birthday. Taya has been in AEW since 2023 and currently performs on Collision and Ring of Honor. Johnny TV shared some adorable pictures with Taya through his Instagram handle recently. He also wished her wife a happy birthday with the following beautiful message:&quot;HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thetayavalkyrie!!! 🎉🎊🎁🎉🎊🎁🎂‼️I love life with you‼️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Morrison on his and his wife's AEW futureAside from their in-ring stint in AEW, Johnny TV and his wife, Taya Valkyrie, also work on a YouTube rom-com show called 'Johnny loves Taya' produced by Tony Khan's promotion. During an interview with McKinzie Mitchell last year, the erstwhile John Morrison opened up on his and his wife's future in AEW:&quot;Right now I'm in a very good spot because I met AEW with my favorite human, Taya Valkyrie and we're working on our show, 'Johnny Loves Taya,' which is the first-ever scripted pro wrestling rom-com. And I am very optimistic about where both of us are gonna end up at AEW and there's so much potential, so many opponents that I haven't wrestled and opponents that I have wrestled and really enjoying working with there. Same goes for her, that I believe the future holds good things.&quot;Only time will tell what's next for Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie in All Elite Wrestling.