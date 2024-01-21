John Morrison refuses to wrestle 37-year-old AEW star, mockingly called "Macho Man Randy Average"

Former WWE star John Morrison was recently questioned about possibly facing an AEW star. However, Morrison had a hilarious response in return.

The star in question is none other than Dalton Castle, who has been feuding with John Morrison (Johnny TV) in Ring of Honor for the past few weeks. Morrison has done a great job of avoiding Castle, whom he called 'Macho Man Randy Average' in an interview from this past week's ROH TV.

On X/Twitter, Morrison revealed in a ROH backstage interview that he had no desire to wrestle Dalton Castle.

"Would I wrestle Macho Man Randy Average?? No! @thetayavalkyrie understands- both the Bland Man and Peter Pan need to grow up because Johnny TV ain’t going to Neverland. Hey Hey No! No! @AEWonTV @ringofhonor."

The Miz wants AEW star John Morrison back in the WWE

Former WWE Champion The Miz has had many tag team partners throughout his career. However, the most successful partner, in the eyes of many fans, would be John Morrison. The duo went on to have multiple tag titles reigns in WWE, and are also great friends off-screen. The Miz also shared his desire to see Morrison back in WWE.

In a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The A-Lister revealed how John Morrison taught him a lot in his wrestling career. The Miz also noted how the AEW star pushed him to try things like rap.

"I'd love it. He taught me the most out of everyone in WWE when we first started. Nobody wanted to give me a chance, but we just clicked. We had this immense amount of chemistry. Like he gets me to do things that I normally wouldn't do. Like we did rap videos, I don't rap! When he came up to me and goes, 'hey, let's do an 80s ballad music video.' I said I couldn't sing, and he says 'neither can I, but let's try.' And we did. And it was pretty great, at least in my mind," said The Miz. [4:00 - 4:28]

John Morrison has been released twice from the Stamford-based promotion. The first release came in November 2011, and the second came ten years later in November 2021. However, despite that, Morrison has had a great career in the company and held a lot of titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, ECW World Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

