"Joining Wyatt 6???" - Twitter explodes with speculation about popular AEW star's future following cyptic post

Fans have been left scratching their heads after AEW star Danhausen posted a cryptic message to social media.

The star signed for AEW in January this year after gaining immense popularity on the indie circuit and with Ring of Honor. He is primarily a comedic character, described as akin to a demonic talk-show host, but perhaps comedy will only get him so far.

After sustaining a loss to QT Marshall during the Halloween episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler put out a cryptic message. He quoted lyrics from the song 'Unclean Spirit' by Code Orange, repeating that he is "no longer fulfilled."

Fans have been trying to decipher the message. Most people are wondering whether it means a heel turn, character change, or perhaps even departing AEW.

Take the user below, for example, who made the connection that Code Orange also made Bray Wyatt's theme music. Their lyrics evidently made the user feel he would be headed to WWE to join Bray Wyatt's rumored faction.

Michael Feral @SemetaryMan @DanhausenAD @AEW This is getting hard to watch. I really hope there's a plan for you cause you get over so well but they put you in 30 second dark matches. Less nice, more evil.

D.M. Gee @Kagejack @DanhausenAD @AEW I have a feeling someone is about to make a dark turn

UntitledWrestlingPodcast @UntitledWresPod Murderhausen incoming?

Shak @IlFMdays



Shak @IlFMdays Aew seriously mistreating Danhausen just because he is small. He should be a AEW title contender. He has the most mainstream appeal with his character

Josh @JoinMeInReality Danhausen asked for his release. It was granted and he starts on NXT tonight under his new ring name Bela Laghoulsi

Many fans have taken an issue with his booking thus far. There is a general feeling that a heel turn or character change could be on the way. Only time will tell who is on the right track and who has missed the mark in their speculation.

AEW star Serpentico wants Danhausen to join Chaos Project

Danhausen has currently sided with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. However, he could find a new set of allies with a character change.

That may at least be the hope for Serpentico, who declared that he wants the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler to join him in the Chaos Project.

“I’ll give you a hint. It’s Danhausen. See that hint? You like it right? Really easy to understand. He would fit in a motley crew of weirdos and weird curses and stuff. I think he’s already cursed me a couple times, but it’s fine, it’s fine. I’ll forgive him, it’s fine," he said.

The team currently comprises Serpentico and Luther, with the pair often losing in Dark and Dark Elevation appearances.

Danhausen and Serpentico are scheduled to compete against one another on the next episode of Dark. The latter will be without his mask, wrestling under the name Jon Cruz.

Do you want to see Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil join a new stable? Sound off in the comments below.

