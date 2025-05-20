Jon Moxley and AEW star hit a big milestone

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 20, 2025 09:16 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley made history (Source - AEW on Facebook)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley achieved a major milestone along with another top star. Moxley has usually been one of the top draws on social media for the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Jon Moxley hits a huge milestone alongside the AEW star, Samoa Joe. Last week on Dynamite: Beach Break, Moxley defended his world title against Joe in a steel cage match. It turned out to be a bloody war between two absolute gladiators in the main event. The match ended with Moxley successfully retaining his world title with some external help.

NJPW star Gabe Kidd showed up and tossed the briefcase inside the cage, allowing Moxley to smash Joe's head and get the win. Chaos erupted after the bout, as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland came out and got involved in a brawl. AEW uploaded the video on its official YouTube channel.

The video from last week's Dynamite: Beach Break has now joined the elite club of AEW videos that have hit the 1 million views mark on YouTube.

You can check out the stats here.

Furthermore, many of the videos with Moxley usually get a lot of views on the promotion's official YouTube channel as well.

Jon Moxley will be in a major multi-man match this Sunday

After Jon Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Beach Break, a huge brawl erupted, involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Kazuchika Okada.

Later, Swerve Strickland showed up to even the odds, calling out Death Riders and the Bucks for the Anarchy in the Arena match this Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025.

It would be a historic Anarchy in the Arena, as Swerve also mentioned Willow Nightingale and Marina Shafir as the first two women from opposite sides to compete in the Anarchy match. It remains to be seen what transpires at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

