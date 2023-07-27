Jon Moxley attacks top AEW champion on Dynamite

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite (July 26th) got off to a hot start with a fast-paced championship match. However, what happened after the final bell is what fans will be talking about over the next week, as Jon Moxley staked his claim for the belt by attacking the titleholder.

Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International Championship for the 27th time when he outwitted AR Fox in tonight's opening contest. Visually frustrated by the loss, the Ring of Honor veteran lashed out and uncharacteristically attacked his opponent after the match.

Things would only go from bad to worst for the Freshly Squeezed one, as just as he was back on his feet, he would be on the receiving end of another beatdown — this time by Jon Moxley.

The unprovoked attack by Moxley was later explained as a sort of warning shot to the rest of the AEW locker room who feel as though they can "flex" on the violence-loving stable.

Whether this leads to a singles match for the International Championship at some point down the line remains to be seen.

Huge main event set up for tonight's AEW Dynamite

After their loss to The Golden Elite in last week's unforgiving Blood & Guts match, the Blackpool Combat Club will look to get back to winning ways tonight. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will compete in tonight's main event.

They will have two accomplished tag teams standing in their way. They will face The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Berretta) in a three-way tag team match.

Expect high-octane, non-stop action in this one, as all six men involved are extremely talented athletes that know how to put on a show.

Whether the BCC can avenge their recent defeat remains to be seen. Nonetheless, fans are in store for an exciting contest.

