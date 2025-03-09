Jon Moxley breaks silence after Cope (fka Edge) finally takes down Death Riders in AEW

Jon Moxley has finally sat down to address Cope (fka Edge), fulfilling his goal of getting rid of the Death Riders and leaving him on his own. He had one last message for his rival before their match tomorrow night.

A few weeks ago, the Rated-R Superstar grew frustrated with the numbers disadvantage caused by the faction and vowed to take them all out one by one. He was successful as he took out both PAC and Claudio Castagnoli with ConChairTos and had Willow Nightingale help him take out Marina Shafir. Wheeler Yuta did not suffer the same fate as he simply turned his back on them.

Jon Moxley addressed his feud with Cope and found it funny how, despite their similar upbringings, they had different goals that he could not perceive. However, he did understand one thing, and that was why he wanted the world title so badly.

Moxley then made a bold claim, saying how once he gets his hands on the veteran's neck, he won't show him any mercy, just as he didn't for his comrades.

Tensions are escalating between Cope and Jon Moxley, and tomorrow night, they will settle this in the ring. Things will be different now since the Death Riders are no longer a factor.

