Jon Moxley breaks silence after his historic world title win outside AEW

Jon Moxley addressed his historic world title win outside AEW.

The former WWE star wrestled a match against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's Windy City Riot on April 12 which took place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. He defeated his opponent and walked out of the arena as the new IWGP World Champion.

Following his victory at Windy City Riot, Jon Moxley cut a promo and addressed his title win. A bloody Mox had a lot to say and he thanked his friends and family who had been supporting him on his incredible journey.

He said, "Thank you to my teammates, to my friends, to my family, even Eddie Kingston, everybody who has been with me on this 20-year fumble f**k of an up-and-down journey. I stand at the top of a mountain tonight that nobody’s ever stood atop before.

Jon also added that he doesn't care about titles:

You know what though? I don’t really give a f**k about belts. I don't care, what three letters or four letters or five letters are on the name of the marquee, or the title, or the T-shirt, or the pay-per-view, or the letters on the belt. I don’t care. I go where I want. I do whatever the f**k I want, whenever the f**k I want. Nobody...Nobody can stop me." [From 0:15 to 0:48]

Check out his promo here.

Update on Jon Moxley's status in AEW

Jon Moxley hasn't wrestled in AEW for a month. The last time fans saw him in action on AEW TV was at AEW Revolution PPV. BodySlam.net recently provided an update on his status in the Jacksonville-based promotion and when he will be back to wrestle inside the AEW ring.

According to the report from BodySlam.net, The Purveyor of Violence will be away for a while from AEW to continue his storyline in NJPW. This had been planned since the beginning of the year and Tony Khan gave him some time off to fulfill his duties in the Japanese wrestling promotion.

Therefore, Mox will be missing from AEW TV but not for long, but fans will get to see him in action soon. He is set to defend his newly won championship at the upcoming NJPW event, Wrestling Dontaku on May 4 against Ren Narita.

