Jon Moxley calls former WWE Champion "the most perfect pure pro wrestler" to have ever lived

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley has called a former WWE Superstar the most perfect pro wrestler to have ever lived – high praise coming from a man who has been to the top of the mountain in both WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Moxley is currently enjoying an extended run with The Blackpool Combat Club, which he founded with Bryan Danielson and Wiliam Regal last year. Moxley and Danielson have formed a nigh-unbreakable bond as they inflict their violent ideals on the rest of All Elite Wrestling's roster.

Jon Moxley has shown plenty of respect for The American Dragon in the past but recently made clear that he thinks the five-time WWE World Champion is the greatest ever. Speaking with ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati, Mox called Danielson a perfect wrestler:

"He is like the most perfect pure pro wrestler that I think has ever lived."

Mox further praised Danielson's versatility and claimed that he can thrive against any opponent in any situation:

"Whether it be the parking lot of an auto parts store in Tijuana, or the Tokyo Dome, or the main event of WrestleMania, or AEW Dynamite... You put him in any ring, against any opponent, with no context whatsoever, and just ring the bell... Anybody watching will be sucked into that match." [H/T SEScoops]

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona wants to face Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is one of the top names on the independent wrestling scene, having carved his path through AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and NWA.

Many are predicting that Cardona is set to follow his wife, Chelsea Green, back to WWE, but the Internet Champion seems to have the AEW International title in his crosshairs.

Cardona recently took to Twitter and claimed that Moxley still owes him a title shot, hinting that he could challenge for the International Championship:

