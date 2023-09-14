Jon Moxley conquers 6 ft 9 former WWE Superstar to retain his AEW International title on Dynamite

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against former WWE star Big Bill fka Big Cass on Dynamite tonight.

The match started off well with Moxley taking the upper hand, but he was soon overpowered by the might of Big Bill. Bill also had Ricky Starks in his corner, which put the odds firmly against Moxley.

Moxley then hit a superplex on Big Bill from the top rope, which tilted the tide in his favor. As Ricky Starks was getting involved, out came Bryan Danielson, to even the odds for his Blackpool Combat Club member.

Jon Moxley then locked in the triangle choke to tap out Big Bill, and get the win in desperate circumstances. After the match, Ricky Starks and Bill attacked Moxley and Danielson, only for Claudio Castagnoli to come out and save the day for his BCC brethren.

After the match, it was revealed that Jon Moxley will defend his International title against Rey Fenix at AEW Grand Slam next week. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as the Blackpool Combat Club have shown signs of turning face last week.

