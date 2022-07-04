Jon Moxley discloses how he started teaming with 4-time WWE Champion

AEW star Jon Moxley has shed light on how he started teaming up with Bryan Danielson in the Blackpool Combat Club. Alongside the two former WWE Champions, the faction currently features William Regal, Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro), and Wheeler Yuta.

The initial discussions about the group's formation sparked in February this year after Jon defeated Yuta in a singles bout. Danielson then suggested that they should form a team.

However, the two former WWE stars fought at Revolution 2022. After Mox emerged as the winner, William Regal debuted in AEW and forced both men to shake hands and join forces.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley revealed that there were initially no big plans for the formation of the stable apart from Danielson cutting a promo.

“There was not some big plan or anything. It was — I was going to wrestle Bryan because [before] I was going to wrestle Bryan, and then I went to rehab. So we needed a reason to wrestle. Bryan said something about, ‘Maybe I can float the idea of us doing a team to you. But you know that I’m a bad guy and you don’t trust me.’... Bryan was making a really good case. The people were actually reacting strongly to the idea, like, ‘I think he’s got a point," said Moxley. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

He also highlighted that he was convinced by Bryan Danielson's idea of working with youngsters and dominating the promotion.

Jon Moxley recalls how Wheeler Yuta ended up joining the Blackpool Combat Club

In the same interview, the AEW Interim World Champion discussed Yuta's entry into BCC.

The 36-year-old fought Wheeler Yuta on an episode of Rampage after the latter replaced Brian Kendrick at the last minute. The ROH Pure Champion was mentioned in Bryan's aforementioned promo and soon got inducted into the stable.

“I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match isn't happening... The show starts in an hour and Tony was, like, ‘Wheeler!’ So we go and have a little match. That was either before or after Bryan did the promo, and he’s one of the guys, I think Bryan mentioned him by name, and then it just like, very naturally happened and before you know it, he’s in the group," said Jon Moxley.

It will be interesting to see where The Blackpool Combat Club goes after Claudio Castagnoli's inclusion at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door and the group's win at Blood & Guts. Fans will have to tune in to Dynamite this week to find out what the group will do next.

