Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be in action on next week AEW Dynamite

Following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face The Acclaimed on Wednesday night. Interestingly, the match will be contested for a place in the AEW tag team rankings.

The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are undefeated so far. On the other hand, The Acclaimed (Max Bowens and Anthony Caster) will be heading into the match with the third spot in the tag team rankings. It remains to be seen which team will walk out victorious and gain momentum ahead of AEW Double or Nothing.

Wednesday on #AEWDynamite a place in the tag team rankings is at stake when the unbeaten pair @JonMoxley & #EddieKingston take on #AEW’s #3 ranked team, #TheAcclaimed @PlatinumMax Caster & @Bowens_Official! What will Caster say in his entrance rap, & how will Mox & Eddie respond? pic.twitter.com/nKwVeZgtVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks successfully defended the tag team title against SCU, who had to split up due to the loss. In an unexpected moment after the match, the cameraman caught Moxley and Kingston trashing the Young Bucks' locker room.

Shortly thereafter, the AEW World Tag Team champions sent a message to their rivals. Matt and Nick Jackson laid down a challenge to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for a match at Double or Nothing, which is scheduled to take place on May 30th.

The feud between the two is heating up with every passing week. It certainly looks like fans will see Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs The Young Bucks at AEW's next pay-per-view, supposedly with the titles on the lines. With the way this rivalry has been booked so far, this contest should be an electric addition to the card.

What does the card for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite look like?

Image Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Coming off of strong shows the past two weeks, AEW has another solid card lined up for next week's episode of Dynamite.

Apart from Moxley and Kingston vs. The Acclaimed , The Youngs Bucks are scheduled to defend the AEW tag team titles against the Varsity Blonds. Plus, Christian Cage will face Matt Sydal in a battle of former WWE stars.

This Wednesday, May 19 on #AEWDynamite the World Tag Team Title is on the line when the Champions the @YoungBucks have a brush with greatness: the #1 contenders @FlyinBrianJr + @griffgarrison1 the Varsity Blonds! Will Wednesday be a great night to be a Blond? pic.twitter.com/vvFf0EOYkh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

Elsewhere on the card, Anthony Ogogo will fight Austin Gunn ahead of his clash against "The American Dream" Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing. Last but not least, NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb will defend her title against Red Velvet.

Are you excited for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.