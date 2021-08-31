Jon Moxley's first match alongside former partner in over ten years announced

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan, collectively known as The Switchblades, will be reuniting for the first time in a decade.

The reunion will take place on October 30, 2021, at the Wrestling Revolver's “Tales From The Ring” event.

Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan



Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards



The return of the Switchblade Conspiracy, or simply the Switchblades, was announced back towards the end of July. They will face The Wolves - Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards.

Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan



This announcement also coincides with Mox recently trademarking the terms "The Switchblades" and "The Switchblade Conspiracy."

It's interesting to note that three pro wrestling promotions will be represented in this match: All Elite Wrestling (Jon Moxley), IMPACT Wrestling (Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards), and Major League Wrestling (Davey Richards).

Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan have a deeply personal rivalry, probably the most gruesome in IMPACT Wrestling history, so that is definitely a subplot to look out for.

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan last faced The Wolves in 2010

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have been together many times in the past, even wrestling each other in one-on-one competition a few times. They were tag team champions in Westside Xtreme Wrestling as well.

Relaxing back in the dirty jersey! Getting ready for WXW/CZW Double Header! Switchblades Vs. American Wolves! Also BBoy Vs. Myself! — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) March 13, 2010

Mox and Callihan collided with Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards for the wXw world tag team titles in 2010 and retained their belts after a nearly 20-minute long battle. This was the only time the Switchblade Conspiracy faced The Wolves.

Soon after, Moxley signed a developmental deal with WWE, and Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards became TNA/IMPACT Wrestling stalwarts, engaging in gruesome feuds spanning over multiple years.

Callihan challenged Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at this year's Slammiversary event but came up short.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley is currently on a collision course with Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out.

