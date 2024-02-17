Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) spotted during WWE SmackDown

Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) has just been spotted during a video package featured during tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Some clips of his time with the Shield were shown.

A few days ago on RAW, Seth Rollins approached Cody Rhodes and offered to stand alongside him as he goes to war with the Bloodline, who now have The Rock on its side. The Visionary claimed that it was partly his fault Roman Reigns turned out that way, as he had taught him everything he knew.

A video package then aired, as the vignette featured footage of Rollins and Reigns' time with the Shield. It was noticeable how Jon Moxley was edited out from all the clips, possibly because he was an AEW star.

The same video package was aired tonight on SmackDown, but this time, Jon Moxley was not cropped out of the video and was spotted by all the fans who saw the video package.

It remains to be seen whether WWE accidentally forgot to omit him from the video or whether tonight's version was played to correct what happened with the previous one.

