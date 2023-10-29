Jon Moxley jokes about his concussion issues in appearance outside AEW

Jon Moxley made an appearance on Over The Top Wrestling in Ireland on October 28. The promotion had tried to book the 37-year-old on several past occasions, but the plans could not materialize. During the appearance, the three-time AEW World Champion faced OTT talent B Cool in a hardcore rules match.

The match was entertaining and had a mixture of comedic as well as brutal spots. In the end, Mox delivered a Death Rider to his opponent for the win. The AEW star then took the microphone to thank the audience for welcoming him to Over the Top Wrestling and said his debut was three years in the making.

Mox also made a light joke about his recent concussion during his AEW International Title Defence against Rey Fenix at AEW Grand Slam.

"It's so nice to hear your voices live and in person Dublin! This day has been three years in the making but I finally made it here. And just like any night, whether its Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, I don't f**k around. I do this sh*t, unless I get knocked out, every f**king night! I thank you all for welcoming me here to OTT," Jon Moxley said [H/T: Fightful]

Jon Moxley proposes a system of dealing with concussions during matches

At AEW Grand Slam, Moxley suffered a health scare when he was concussed during his bout with Rey Fenix. He returned to action recently but had gruesome memories of the incident.

During an interview with The Messenger, Jon Moxley said that an experienced wrestler and an experienced doctor should be made available at the ringside to deal with concussions during the match. The 37-year-old added that they should not be told about the creative aspect of the match, like the storyline, planned winner, etc, and should judge the conditions of the wrestlers based on their experiences.

The former AEW Champion said that the doctor should stop the match immediately at any signs of a medical emergency.

"If a guy f***ing spins around or something and the doctor goes, 'Is he OK?', the wrestler can tell him, '"That's just a pro wrestling thing. Don't worry. "As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f***ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it's on live TV. It's just over, and you figure it out from there." Jon Moxley added. [[H/T: The Messenger ]

What are your thoughts about Moxley's proposed system on concussions? Let us know in the comments section below.