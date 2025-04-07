Jon Moxley to kick top star out of The Death Riders after incident at AEW Dynasty 2025? Analyzing the possibilities

The second annual AEW Dynasty PPV is in the books, and the controversial saga of The Death Riders lives on. The industry had high hopes for Jon Moxley's heel faction, but their momentum faltered in recent months. Rumors and speculation now indicate Moxley has a major change in the works for his group.

The Purveyor of Violence is set to pass the six-month mark in his record-setting fourth reign as AEW World Champion this week. Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland at Dynasty on Sunday, retaining the title for the sixth time since controversially dethroning Bryan Danielson in mid-October. The Death Riders had a rough but successful night at Dynasty as Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC defeated Rated FTR to retain the World Trios Championship for the 8th time since dethroning The Patriarchy in late October.

Moxley and his crew have faced immense criticism in recent months. The AEW fanbase seemed to quickly grow tired of the storyline, despite the constant presence of big-name talents, while analysts and industry insiders have called on Tony Khan to wrap up the storyline, with many believing it is well past its peak. There is also internal tension with the creative team teasing potential departures and additions from the group, as well as a split or implosion. The internal backlash seemingly falls on one member most of the time: Wheeler Yuta.

The Decoder is the youngest of The Death Riders. Yuta began his wrestling journey in 2014, at a time when Moxley, PAC, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli had already made their names. The 28-year-old spent most of his career as a babyface, and his inner conflict over siding with The Death Riders was a central part of the storyline before he finally gave in when he turned on Bryan Danielson last fall. Despite recent happenings that hurt Yuta's standing within the faction, he redeemed himself a bit at Dynasty.

Yuta's growing skillset saw him dismiss Cope's Spear to send the former Edge into Dax Harwood, which set up FTR's turn on Cope post-match. Wheeler then leveled Harwood with the Busaiku Knee for the pin. However, later in the main event, Adam Page rushed out to help Swerve Strickland against Moxley, but The Death Riders attacked him for the save. This backfired when Hangman side-stepped Yuta, forcing him to hit Castagnoli as PAC was sent to the floor. As Page dropped the World Champion, The Opps chased Yuta, PAC, and Castagnoli to the back. The Young Bucks then made their surprise return to help Moxley retain.

Moxley may have had enough of Yuta, according to a popular theory making the rounds. Yuta was also booed heavily by his hometown crowd on Sunday, and he may have had too much of the stress and disrespect that comes with being a Death Rider. There's also the Marina Shafir aspect, as some feel she's out for payback after Moxley inadvertently dropped her after an exchange with Strickland.

The World Champion and the World Trios Champions retained their titles at AEW Dynasty, but there's a feeling it's time for The Death Riders to implode on the Road to Double Or Nothing.

Some rumors and speculation have the faction making it to Double Or Nothing, perhaps to implode during Anarchy In The Arena, but one theory seems to be popular among everyone: it's time for Wheeler Yuta to move on.

AEW confirms The Young Bucks for Dynamite

The Young Bucks are set to return to AEW Dynamite. Matt and Nick Jackson made their surprise returns to help Jon Moxley retain at Dynasty, now they are returning to AEW's flagship show.

The Bucks' return was confirmed along with the following video promo for this week's Dynamite. The EVPs are returning after they last wrestled on Dynamite in late October, where they dropped the World Tag Team Championship to Private Party.

The Bucks won the IWGP Tag Team Championship in NJPW at the co-promoted Wrestle Dynasty event in January but dropped them one month later. Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

