Early betting odds potentially hints at former WWE Superstar becoming next AEW World Champion; Jon Moxley no longer favourite

According to early betting odds, former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson is the frontrunner to become the new AEW World Champion while Jon Moxley is in third place.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that CM Punk has been stripped off his world title that he won at All Out by defeating Jon Moxley. The AEW president also stated that a new tournament will kick off from the very day (9th September). The final match of which will be fought on the September 21st edition of Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On the show, Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page. On the next episode of AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara got the better of Darby Allin to move to the next round of the tournament.

Danielson will lock horns with Chris Jericho while Guevera is scheduled to face Moxley in the semi-finals of the tournament. According to BetOnline.ag, here are the current betting odds for the four remaining participants in the tournament:

Bryan Danielson: -130.

Chris Jericho: +150

Jon Moxley: +450

Sammy Guevara: +650

Jon Moxley vowed to win the AEW World Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite

The former WWE Superstar, who got a bye in the first round, opened this week's show alongside MJF.

The 36-year-old cut an electrifying promo describing his love for pro wrestling. He looked determined to win back the AEW World Championship that he dropped to CM Punk at All Out this past Sunday. Before signing off, he said that it was time for him to become a legend.

Moxley, who previously defeated Punk in a world title unification match on Dynamite, has held the world title twice before in AEW. Apart from that, he is also a one-time WWE Champion.

Do you think Moxley can become the AEW World Champion again? Sound off in the comments section below!

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil