  • Jon Moxley loses to Cody Rhodes outside the squared circle

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:44 GMT
Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes
Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes

Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes are two of the biggest stars in professional wrestling today. While The American Nightmare is the QB1 of WWE, Moxley has been the cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling for the past five years. While the two stars have never collided with each other in a big match, recently, The Purveyor of Violence suffered a major loss to Rhodes outside of the squared circle.

Recently, Pro-Wrestling Illustrated revealed its top 500 wrestlers of 2025. The list had several illustrious stars, including names like Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Seth Rollins. However, Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes remained at the top of the list due to their memorable performance this year.

The American Nightmare graced the list with his presence at number one. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley remained second to him on the list. It is the second consecutive year for Rhodes to be at the top of the iconic list. Besides, WWE star Gunther was at number three, and the current AEW World Champion Hangman Page was at the 4th position.

Nonetheless, it was a big jump for the Death Riders' leader in comparison to last year, when he was in 8th position. It is likely due to his incredible work as the top heel of All Elite Wrestling in 2025.

Jon Moxley picked up a huge win at AEW All Out 2025

Jon Moxley has been on a dominant run in All Elite Wrestling as of late. Recently, he faced one of his biggest rivals in the company, Darby Allin, in a Coffin Match at AEW's All Out event. While it was a tough challenge for the former AEW World Champion, he found a way to pick up the win.

In a back-and-forth action, Moxley and Allin went to war. However, in the closing sequence of the match, Death Riders' PAC made his return to help the leader seize the victory. It was a surprising moment for the fans, as Moxley remains undefeated at All Out pay-per-view.

However, following the match, Allin tried to get his payback on Mox. As the Death Riders moved out of the building, he found an opportunity to attack the former WWE star. But things took a scary turn when Darby set Moxley on fire. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold between the two on Dynamite.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
