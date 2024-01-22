Jon Moxley makes a bold prediction about himself for 2025

Jon Moxley has consistently been one of AEW's most reliable draws and top stars. The former World Champion has recently made a bold prediction about himself and his career for 2025.

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Jon Moxley discussed his future goals as a performer heading into 2024, voicing the desire to elevate himself to an even higher level.

The Purveyor of Violence spoke about the challenges he had to overcome over the past two years and also expressed his desire to push the envelope even further, as opposed to being boxed in by others in terms of his work and prospects.

"Even when you do good, a lot of times people get stuck where they are," Moxley said. "I think I'm constantly boxed in and people want to categorize me and think of me in a certain way and place me at a certain level. And I'm not into that at all. And even if I'm making all that up in my head, that's fine because then that just gives me more motivation. My entire life, usually the best motivations come from breaking out of whatever box somebody's trying to place me in, even if it's just all in my head," said Jon Moxley.

Moxley has had an eventful 2023, having participated in high-profile feuds against Hangman Adam Page and the Elite, as well as a program with Orange Cassidy over the International Championship, which he won against the latter. He, unfortunately, had to drop the title to Rey Fenix after suffering a concussion during their match and failed to regain it from Orange Cassidy in their rematch at Full Gear 2023.

Moxley was also a finalist in the Continental Classic 2023. He met his long-time friend and rival Eddie Kingston in the tournament finals at World's End to determine the first AEW Continental Champion. Moxley came up short against the Mad King, who became the first holder of the modern American Triple Crown Championship.

The Ace of the World expressed his desire to grow and evolve in 2024, refusing to be written off and limited to career stagnancy, and promising to become a wholly different performer by 2025.

"I feel like I can feel it, I can sense it, I can visualize it," Moxley said. "I don't think people are expecting that and are wanting to already write off my career or place me in where exactly I am. And I don't necessarily like that. Maybe I fail miserably, but this year will be an exercise in me trying to go even further and get even better. And hopefully at the end of 2024, if you want to measure it by that is 2025, I'll be a completely different wrestler at a completely different level," he added. [H/T Comicbook.com]

Jon Moxley appeared for the first time since his loss to Kingston on the January 20 episode of Collision, defeating Shane Taylor in a singles match.

270-pound star accepts Jon Moxley's challenge to the AEW roster

A rising 270-pound AEW star responded to Jon Moxley after the latter called out the members of the AEW roster.

Powerhouse Hobbs took to X to answer the former AEW World Champion after the latter delivered a challenge to the locker room following his match against Shane Taylor on the most recent episode of Collision.

Moxley, who is a founding member of the Blackpool Combat Club, defeated Taylor via submission after a back-and-forth contest.

The former TNT Champion accepted Moxley's challenge on X, and a clash between Jon Moxley and the Don Callis Family member appears to be imminent.

Powerhouse Hobbs was last seen in action in a tornado tag team match alongside his stablemate Konosuke Takeshita. The duo lost Darby Allin and Sting on the Homecoming 2024 edition of Dynamite.

