Jon Moxley makes surprising debut in major promotion

Jon Moxley has yet again ventured outside AEW and appeared in a popular promotion. The Purveyor of Violence was recently spotted in Globe Theater Los Angeles, where he made his PWG debut.

The Blackpool Combat star is currently feuding with The Lucha Bros. on AEW TV. But this past weekend, he took on Titus Alexander in a singles bout at a PWG TWENTY: Mystery Vortex and emerged victorious.

Twitter user @AnissaBarr recently posted an image of Jon Moxley making his surprise PWG debut. The post drew much attention from other pro wrestling fans, who seemed excited about the development.

The Blackpool Combat Club is thriving despite losing one of its founders, William Regal, to WWE earlier this year. According to faction member Bryan Danielson, the wrestling veteran was still in the BCC group chat following his exit.

Jon Moxley was recently pulled from a Wrestling REVOLVER pay-per-view

The former world champion has appeared in numerous promotions while still being signed to AEW, including NJPW and GCW. He was recently set to compete at Wrestling REVOLVER's Heat 'Em Up pay-per-view on August 3, 2023. However, he was unfortunately pulled from the show.

In a video clip shared by Wrestling REVOLVER's official Twitter account, Jon Moxley announced that he would miss the event.

"This is Jon Moxley with some unfortunate news that I wanted you to hear from me. Due to circumstances beyond our control – myself or Wrestling REVOLVER – I will not be able to be in Dayton on August 3rd as planned. But, this is pro wrestling for our generation, by our generation."

Moxley further added that Konosuke Takeshita would replace him at the show:

"If there’s going to be a replacement for me, it needs to be approved by me. We only accept the best, no substitutions, at Wrestling REVOLVER. So on August 3rd, you are going to get a chance to see one of the greatest wrestlers in the world live and in person, in an environment like nowhere else in Dayton, Ohio – and his name is Takeshita."

Konosuke Takeshita eventually had a successful bout against Gringo Loco at the August 3 event. It will be interesting to see what's next for Moxley and Takeshita in AEW.

