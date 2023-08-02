Jon Moxley pulled from upcoming show, replaced by top AEW star

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently announced that he will no longer be taking part in an upcoming wrestling event due to "circumstances beyond [his] control." He has subsequently revealed his replacement for the show.

Mox was scheduled to appear at Wrestling REVOLVER's "Heat 'Em Up" event this Thursday, August 3, in Dayton, Ohio. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case.

While the reason for his exemption remains a mystery, fans attending the show can look forward to seeing another major AEW star in Moxley's place. The Blue-Eyed Bandit revealed that Konosuke Takeshita will be his replacement for the independent show.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Moxley said the following:

"This is Jon Moxley with some unfortunate news that I wanted you to hear from me. Due to circumstances beyond our control – myself or Wrestling REVOLVER – I will not be able to be in Dayton on August 3rd as planned. But, this is pro wrestling for our generation, by our generation. If there’s going to be a replacement for me, it needs to be approved by me. We only accept the best, no substitutions, at Wrestling REVOLVER. So on August 3rd, you are going to get a chance to see one of the greatest wrestlers in the world live and in person, in an environment like nowhere else in Dayton, Ohio – and his name is Takeshita."

Jon Moxley is still scheduled for AEW Dynamite this week

Whatever circumstances are stopping Moxley from appearing at the upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER event has seemingly not affected his work with AEW.

He is still scheduled to appear on Dynamite this Wednesday, August 2, in an Anything Goes three-way match against Trent Beretta and Pénta El Zero Miedo.

This is welcomed news for Tony Khan, who would undoubtedly want one of his most reliable and important stars around as Dynamite celebrates its 200th episode.

