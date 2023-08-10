William Regal's status with Blackpool Combat Club after leaving AEW for WWE revealed

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently commented about former manager William Regal's ongoing connection with the Blackpool Combat Club after his WWE return.

Danielson shed light on Regal's current status within the BCC, despite the latter's departure from AEW last year to return to WWE in January 2023 in a backstage capacity. The Blackpool Combat Club includes Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli and has continued to thrive even after Regal's exit.

The BCC emerged at Revolution 2022 following Jon Moxley's triumph over The American Dragon. With William Regal's debut, the faction was born, wreaking havoc through 2023. Despite Regal's eventual return to WWE, the faction's impact remained untouched.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson disclosed that even after Regal's departure, he participates in the BCC's group chat.

"Our connection as a group feels real. That’s because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that wrestling together, we do make each other better. Even when Regal left, we didn’t break. And he’s still on our BCC group chat,” Bryan said. [H/T- Wrestletalk]

AEW star Bryan Danielson talks about his admiration for The Blackpool Combat Club

Bryan Danielson has not only achieved success in All Elite Wrestling but has also unearthed a genuine wrestling family within The Blackpool Combat Club. With Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta onboard, the group remains a dominant force on TV.

In the same interview, The American Dragon talked about his love for the group.

“I love this group,” says Danielson. “This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started. We wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn’t cause any disturbances in the BCC. That’s the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we’ll shake hands and go back to training the next day.”

The 42-year-old is currently sidelined due to a broken arm sustained during his AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door main event against Kazuchika Okada.

