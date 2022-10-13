"I was all f*cked up" - Jon Moxley opens up on considering not signing new AEW deal; seemingly rules out WWE return in the future

Jon Moxley shared his thoughts prior to penning a new AEW contract.

Moxley left WWE in 2019 and made his shocking AEW debut during their first year of operation. He has since captured three world title reigns with the promotion.

It was recently announced that Moxley signed a new five-year deal with the promotion, tying him down exclusively to All Elite Wrestling and its international partners like NJPW until 2027.

Moxley opened up about his decision during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke highly of the role but provided insight on reservations he had over the deal.

"I don’t plan on going anywhere else. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling...For me, it’s a perfect fit... A year ago, I wasn’t in the same head space. I was all f*cked up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up," Jon Moxley said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

He continued to clarify that he had no plans to depart All Elite Wrestling.

"Not that I would leave AEW, but I didn’t want to be there every week. I was in a bad place. Then I went to rehab and all that, and now I’m in a totally different headspace." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Jon Moxley also discussed the exclusivity of his new AEW deal

A major talking point of Moxley's new deal was undoubtedly the exclusivity. Mox has not only worked for All Elite Wrestling since his WWE departure but also for NJPW and several other indie promotions.

He confirmed during the same interview with Sports Illustrated that he would find a way to work indie dates when he wants to, but it will of course be fewer and far between going forward.

“If there’s something I want to be part of, I’ll find a way to make it happen. That’s tougher now—I have my family, AEW and New Japan. But I love supporting independent wrestling. So you never know when or where I might show up.”

Moxley held the GCW World title up until last weekend, where his 399 day reign came to an end at the hands of Nick Gage.

