Jon Moxley plants a kiss on 6-time WWE champion during AEW Dynamite ‘Valentine’s Day special’ (Video)

Jon Moxley did something special planned for wrestling fans tuning in to AEW Dynamite during the Valentine's Special. The spot included the Lunatic Fringe's opponent - Dax Harwood.

The two had an intense match on Dynamite, and one of the spots was a kiss between Harwood and Moxley. Harwood started it by kissing Moxley on the lips and then giving him some stiff wrestling blows. Later in the match, Moxley returned it in kind by planting a kiss on Harwood's lips when he was on the turnbuckle.

"Happy Valentine's Day from DAX to MOX," one post read.

"A kiss for a kiss! Happy Valentine's Day! #AEWDynamite," another post said.

The match ended with Moxley having the six-time WWE champion submit and the team members of both, fellow BCC member Claudio Castagnoli and Harwood's partner Cash Wheeler coming in to save.

With this, there could be a full-fledged feud between the two and FTR. With Moxley and Harwood known for going over and above for the win, these are promising times for wrestling fans.

What do you think of the match and the 'kiss' spot? Tell us in the comments section below.

