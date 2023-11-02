Jon Moxley could be punished for breaking major AEW rule 

Jon Moxley might have landed himself in hot water with AEW following his actions on the latest installment of Dynamite this week.

The Purveyor of Violence has had a rough couple of months as a concussion forced him to drop his International Championship to Rey Fenix a mere 17 days after winning it from Orange Cassidy. The Freshly Squeezed, however, regained his title from Fenix last month and is now set to head into Full Gear as the reigning champion.

Last night, Orange successfully defended his title against Claudio Castagnoli, following which he suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Jon Moxley.

During the post-match assault, the officials came down to the ring to separate both men, but the former WWE Champion laid his hands on them. Mox could face severe ramifications for his actions, as Excalibur was heard saying, "He's going to have to be careful. Fines or suspensions could be coming his way, too." Of course, Claudio Castagnoli was involved, and he could also end up suffering a similar fate as Jon Moxley.

Later on the show, The Death Rider challenged Orange Cassidy to a rematch for the International Championship at AEW Full Gear. It will be interesting to see if his actions will jeopardize his match at the upcoming pay-per-view on November 18.

Orange Cassidy admits he has unfinished business with Jon Moxley

Speaking on the Bex & Buster podcast, Orange Cassidy opened up about his title loss against Moxley at All Out 2023 and said he has something to prove when he meets his challenger next time:

"There’s unfinished business I have with this, and it has to do with the person [Moxley] that took it from me in the first place. I feel like I have something to prove now. The first time around, I was just defending it to win. I don’t think I have to prove anything to anybody, ever, but for some reason, I think I do. Maybe it’s in my head.”

It's almost a foregone conclusion that the two men will lock horns again for the International title at Full Gear this year. Will Moxley even the score this time around? Only time will tell.

