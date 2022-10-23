"[Jon] Moxley & Renee [Paquette] returned at NXT Halloween Havoc" - Twitter explodes to hilarious claims of AEW's top couple making an appearance in WWE

The wrestling world to hilarious claims of AEW's Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette returning to WWE at NXT Halloween Havoc.

The sports entertainment juggernaut recently held its latest NXT special at the WWE Performance Center. The show featured six matches, with Bron Breakker facing Ilja Dragunov in the main event for the NXT Championship.

However, one segment that caught the attention of fans was during the Halloween Havoc Kickoff show. The panel consisted of Sam Roberts, McKenzie Mitchell, and Dave LaGreca. The Twitterati were particularly amused by Roberts and Mitchell's outfits and claimed that they looked like AEW stars Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette.

For those unaware, The Purveyor of Violence has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and Paquette recently joined the Jacksonville-based promotion. She made her debut on the October 12, 2022 edition of Dynamite in Canada.

Below are some of the reactions to wrestling fans comparing Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell to the AEW couple:

Almighty One @Godspeed_94 @TheSwerveShow Bruh lmao welcome back from blading too much and mean Gene 2 @TheSwerveShow Bruh lmao welcome back from blading too much and mean Gene 2

jxT @jprbrpj_ @TheSwerveShow I really believed this for a second @TheSwerveShow I really believed this for a second

James Deal @Nosferatu4840 🏻 @TheSwerveShow Sam Roberts, you shouldn’t have waited until today to shave your head, buddy! Plus, if you were going to commit to the costume, the sideburns should have been cut, too. @TheSwerveShow Sam Roberts, you shouldn’t have waited until today to shave your head, buddy! Plus, if you were going to commit to the costume, the sideburns should have been cut, too.👍🏻

Renee Paquette recently shared a captivating story about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Before the show, Renee Paquette shared on her Instagram story that Moxley claimed the arena was haunted when the two first started dating.

"Well I'm on my way to film a little something but since it is spooky-season, we are at the Heritage Bank Arena, and Jon [Moxley] and I first started dating, he brought me up where we are right now, on the fifth floor. He claims that this building is very haunted. So will I be keeping my eyes and ears open? One hundred percent. Will I see a ghost? Perhaps. Stay tuned," said Renee Paquette.

With Paquette and Moxley now working on All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books them in a storyline in the future.

Do you think Renee Paquette will compete inside the squared circle in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

