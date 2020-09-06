Create
Jon Moxley reveals if Renee Young will work for AEW in future; Says she was backstage at All Out

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 06 Sep 2020, 10:27 IST
News
Jon Moxley has retained his AEW World title tonight at the All Out pay-per-view, by beating MJF in the main event of the show. Moxley picked up the win by hitting a Paradigm Shift on MJF when the official wasn't looking. The devastating maneuver was enough for Moxley to score a pin, and leave the arena with the belt still on his shoulder. Following the show, Jon Moxley appeared on the post-show media scrum and answered a string of questions. Moxley opened up on Renee Young's status following her WWE release.

He said that she has an "extensive non compete clause", but could certainly do something in the near future. Moxley also revealed that Young was backstage at AEW All Out tonight.

Jon Moxley left WWE last year, while Renee Young parted ways with the company recently

Jon Moxley left WWE last year following WrestleMania 35 and soon made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing. This has been an incredible year for Moxley so far. He became the second AEW World Champion by defeating Chris Jericho and has put down a string of opponents so far in his quest to remain at the top. Young left WWE following the SummerSlam event, and there's no word yet as to where she's heading in the near future.

Published 06 Sep 2020, 10:27 IST
AEW All Out Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) Renee Young
