"Not just being thrown together" - AEW's Tony Khan details the escalation of rivalry between Jon Moxley and former WWE Superstar

Jon Moxley has been involved in quite a number of rivalries during his run with AEW, and recently Tony Khan went into detail about one of his most notable feuds with Chris Jericho.

Moxley first made his shocking AEW debut during the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019, attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Following this appearance, he had his first match at the inaugural Fyter Fest against former AEW star Joey Janela that June.

During an interview on The Walkway to Fight Club, Tony Khan addressed the recent rematch between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

"Giving them big rematches on Dynamite, on Rampage, that’s exciting but also I don’t want everything to be a rematch. Because sometimes, in this case, you can save them [for] where it really means something: a rematch from one of our big pay-per-view events," Khan said. (09:17 onward)

Tony Khan continued, noting that Moxley and Jericho have had quite the history within AEW.

"But, they’re not just being thrown together, these guys have had so much anger and animosity. Those two have really stepped up and carried AEW through what has been the most challenging time since the original Lockdown." (10:33 onward)

While Jon Moxley got the better of Chris Jericho during last night's AEW Dynamite, the rivalry seems to be far from over. Could the two stars have one more match with the belt on the line?

Tony Khan believes that both Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have carried AEW since the promotion's wave of injuries

After their first bout, the two had their most notable bout when the former Lunatic Fringe defeated Jericho, the then-AEW World Champion, kicking off his first reign in the promotion.

In the same interview, Khan praised both stars, pointing out how they've also notably improved in terms of their physical health over the past year.

"They have been two of the top wrestlers in AEW, but right now is the best we’ve seen. Both of them were pulled out for health reasons, totally different reasons, but they both came back in the best condition they’ve ever been since they joined AEW," Khan said. (09:17 onward)

Now that CM Punk is back, the road to his eventual clash against Jon Moxley begins. Will Punk manage to retain the championship against The Purveyor of Violence? Or will Chris Jericho try to have the last say, regardless of his loss on Dynamite?

