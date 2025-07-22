  • home icon
  Jon Moxley's ally sends a message to top AEW star after major attack

Jon Moxley's ally sends a message to top AEW star after major attack

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 11:12 GMT
AEW Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley's stablemate has a message (Image source-AEW's Claudio Castagnoli on X)

A stablemate of former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sent out a message to a top star following a major attack. The star is set for a singles encounter this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Jon Moxley's ally, Wheeler Yuta, has a warning to the new AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page. Last Saturday on Collision, Moxley and the Death Riders sent a direct message to Hangman by brutally assaulting his friend, Colt Cabana. Cabana was also choked with a chain while he was bloodied and battered.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Wheeler Yuta will take on Hangman Page in a singles match. Wheeler took to his Instagram handle to show off his shirt colored with blood after the attack on Colt Cabana. Yuta also sent a message to the world champion ahead of their encounter this week.

"See ya Wednesday, Hangman" Yuta wrote.

To view the original post, click this LINK.

Top star wants a rematch with the AEW World Champion

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Hangman Adam Page was recently called out for a rematch by the top star, Konosuke Takeshita. During his interview with Denise Salcedo, Takeshita recalled his first Dynamite match against Hangman and how he was nervous before that.

The Alpha also expressed his desire for a rematch with Hangman Page and said he wants the world title:

"I remember that my first on Dynamite [was] me vs. Hangman Adam Page. It was my favorite match because I wrestled only on Dark. But big chance, me vs. Hangman on Dynamite. I had many [sic] pressure, like, I was very nervous, but it was... Yeah, I like that match. [...] Yeah, one day I wanna wrestle one-on-one with Hangman Adam Page; I get a win, and one day, I want the AEW World Title."
Konosuke Takeshita continues to rise as a top star in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Only time will tell if he gets to challenge Hangman Page for the world title soon.

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

