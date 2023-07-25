Jon Moxley's daughter used a cuss word 30x in a row; Renee Paquette says 'parenting is going great'

Renee Paquette recently tweeted about how her daughter dropped the F-bomb for the first time.

Paquette is well known for her time in WWE as 'Renee Young.' She worked as a backstage interviewer, TV host and was the first female commentator in Stanford-based company. Renee married Jon Moxley in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Nora, in 2021.

Renee left WWE in 2020 and signed with AEW in 2022 as a backstage interviewer.

Paquette recently took to Twitter to talk about her daughter and revealed that she dropped the F-bomb for the first time.

"Nora just dropped the F bomb for the first time. But then said it about 30x in a row. While dressed as Anna from Arendelle. Parenting is going great," Renee tweeted.

Renee Paquette on Twitter

Renee Paquette opens up about previous relationships before marrying Jon Moxley

AEW announcer Renee Paquette recently opened up about her past relationships before eventually marrying Jon Moxley.

Moxley and Renee started dating in 2013, and the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Nora Murphy Good, in 2021.

In an interview with Wilde On, Renee explained how her dating life before Jon Moxley helped her choose the right partner.

"I had boyfriends before. Not to make it sound like I've had these great experiences, but like, I was really lucky I didn't have any ex-boyfriends that I would talk s–t on. They were all good guys, they all brought something different to the table, but, unfortunately for them, when I was dating them, it was never the thing — Jon is of course the thing," Paquette said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

She also described her connection with Jon Moxley:

"I can't say everything went slow motion, and like, you know 'Endless Love' started playing or something in the background. I don't know ... there was just this connection with him that, he's like my buddy, and we're still like that. I love spending time with him, I love watching the way he moves and operates, not that it doesn't drive me f—ing crazy sometimes," she added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Are you a fan of Renne's work in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here