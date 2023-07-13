"I had boyfriends before" - Renee Paquette opens up about her previous relationships before marrying Jon Moxley

AEW announcer Renee Paquette recently took a trip down memory lane to discuss her past relationships before Jon Moxley.

Mox and Paquette began dating back in 2013 during their time in WWE and secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony four years later. The couple became parents in 2021 after welcoming their first child, Nora Murphy Good, into the world.

In an interview with Wilde On, Renee Paquette explained how her dating life before Jon Moxley helped her choose the right life partner for herself:

"I had boyfriends before. Not to make it sound like I've had these great experiences, but like, I was really lucky I didn't have any ex-boyfriends that I would talk s–t on. They were all good guys, they all brought something different to the table, but, unfortunately for them, when I was dating them, it was never the thing — Jon is of course the thing," Paquette said.

She also went on to describe her connection with Jon Moxley:

"I can't say everything went slow motion, and like, you know 'Endless Love' started playing or something in the background. I don't know ... there was just this connection with him that, he's like my buddy, and we're still like that. I love spending time with him, I love watching the way he moves and operates, not that it doesn't drive me f—ing crazy sometimes," she added. [H/T- WrestlingInc]

Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette are gonna make the coolest parents ever. Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette are gonna make the coolest parents ever. https://t.co/tae02KsVWk

Jon Moxley will be in action at AEW Blood and Guts 2023

The rivalry between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite has escalated tremendously in the last few months. Having already scored a win against each other at Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door II, the two factions will collide inside the barbarous structure known as Blood and Guts next week.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, PAC made a shocking return to reveal himself as the fifth member of the team. The Bastard will join forces with The Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega was also hiding a trick up his sleeve as he announced the debut of his former Golden Lovers partner, Kota Ibushi, as his mystery partner. AEW Dynamite ended this week with The Elite standing tall over Jon Moxley and Co.

It will be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious to end this long-running saga.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes