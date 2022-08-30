"Have plenty of words" - AEW star cites disgust at Jon Moxley's faction 

AEW personality Mark Sterling recently shared his thoughts on world champion Jon Moxley's faction the Blackpool Combat Club and their image on social media.

The club currently comprises mostly of former WWE Superstars including William Regal, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. They have been impressive and dominant in their work as a faction and have risen to become fan favorites.

Mark Sterling, who is Andrade El Idolo's manager, often calls out fellow stars for their inability to compete in the ring. The lawyer turned manager recently took to Twitter to express his disdain for BCC. Jon Moxley clashed with CM Punk last week on Dynamite to unify their titles where the former emerged victorious:

"I have plenty of words… Barbaric Unsanitary Violent To name a few…" tweeted Sterling.

Christopher Daniels cites positive backstage environment in AEW amidst CM Punk-Jon Moxley feud

The unrest within AEW in the past week has led to chaotic feuds in real-life. Tony Khan reportedly called a meeting for all AEW talent and staff to clear the air and address the issues at hand.

During a promo for Jon Moxley, the returning CM Punk unintentionally called out Hangman Page. Thus, citing the beginning glimpse into the ugly real-life tension between the two stars.

The meeting featured a stern-looking President, EVPs and the legal team who had allegedly sent WWE a stern warning for tampering with their talent's contracts.

In a recent edition of the Headlock Wrestling Podcast, TNA legend Christopher Daniels highlighted that things seemed to be smooth sailing in the promotion. He further stated that they were 'tightening the ship' in a bid to make it a workable environment.

"The wrestling internet sees what they see from the outside. Everything is going fine in AEW. We just promoted Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Pat Buck. We're tightening the ship and trying to get everything in a good place for us. Right now, we have a successful television show," said Daniels. [H/T - Fightful]

Jon Moxley and CM Punk were set to clash for the unification of the AEW World titles at All Out but that was preponed for Dynamite last week. Moxley is currently the undisputed AEW World Champion and is set to address the fans this week on Wednesday night.

Additionally, the winners of the first-ever AEW Trios Championship will be crowned at All Out.

