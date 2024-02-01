Jon Moxley's gesture seemingly hints at a massive star's rumored AEW debut

Jon Moxley may have dropped a hint about a massive name's potential AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite. Kazuchuka Okada is officially out of his contract with NJPW as of January 31, 2024, and he may be heading towards the Tony Khan-led company.

The Rainmaker is a big name in the pro wrestling world, especially in Japan, as he was one of the top performers in NJPW before his exit. Okada had a lengthy and storied tenure with the promotion, securing several championships. Fans are now eager to find out his next move in the business.

On the January 31 edition of Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence seemingly hinted at Okada's arrival in AEW. He made the 'money fingers' gesture on the show, raising speculation about the 36-year-old possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling. For those unaware, The Rainmaker's on-screen character has been associated with money for a long time.

Kazuchika Okada had fake dollar bills printed with his face on them as part of his wrestling gimmick. Moreover, his entrance theme in NJPW started with a coin drop sound. This has led many to believe that Jon Moxley hinted at the veteran's potential debut in AEW on the Wednesday night program.

Expand Tweet

Kazuchuka Okada bids farewell to NJPW amid rumors of AEW signing

As of February 1, 2024, The Rainmaker is officially a free agent. While some reports have suggested that Okada could now be AEW-bound, others have indicated he was in talks with WWE.

After being a part of NJPW for 17 years, Okada said goodbye to the promotion with an emotional and heartwarming message on Twitter:

"Thank you for your support for 17 years of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling! Thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, and it was great! I look forward to the remaining three matches as a freelancer!" he tweeted. [Translated from Japanese by Google]

Expand Tweet

He wrestled his last match in NJPW star at Road To The New Beginning 2024 on January 24. The bout took place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which was also his last match at the iconic venue for the foreseeable future.

Do you think Kazuchika Okada will sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here