  • Jon Moxley's immediate future in AEW officially confirmed

Jon Moxley's immediate future in AEW officially confirmed

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 31, 2025 00:59 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley (Image source: AEW's Marina Shafir on X)

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been booked in a major match after a challenge was issued on Collision. The challenge was accepted by The Death Riders on behalf of Moxley.

Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley managed to secure the win over Daniel Garcia. The Death Riders also had a brief interaction with Garcia following the match. On the latest episode of Collision, Moxley approached Garcia again just before his match and whispered something in his ear.

After Daniel Garcia won his match, Tony Schiavone asked him about Moxley's message. Garcia refused to talk about it and went ahead to challenge The Purveyor of Violence for a rematch next week. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders showed up and accepted the challenge on behalf of their teammate.

You can watch the segment below.

While the challenge was accepted, it has yet to be announced on which show the rematch between Moxley and Garcia will take place next week.

AEW star was furious after losing to Jon Moxley

Following his unfortunate loss against Jon Moxley on Dynamite last Wednesday, AEW star Daniel Garcia seemed furious during an exclusive backstage promo. He questioned where the company's heroes were while reflecting on Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland being out of action.

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with The Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders. Salivating at the mouth to get my hands on The Death Riders and tonight I finally got him," Garcia said.

Daniel Garcia also admitted that Moxley beat him because of his own mistake. Only time will tell what's next in the feud between Garcia and The Death Riders.

