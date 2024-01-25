Jon Moxley’s next AEW match announced

Jon Moxley is one of AEW’s most prominent names and he is all set to take on an up and coming rising star on Rampage this Friday. The wrestler that he will be facing is none other than Lee Moriarty.

It was announced tonight as AEW Dynamite was being aired that Jon Moxley will be taking on the youngster who has been impressing many in the company for a while now. Moriarty was involved in a feud with Keith Lee but that seeminlgy had little impact.

With his next match now against Moxley, it will be great to see how this could catapult him into becoming a regular feature on the main card in AEW. A match with Jon will no doubt elevate Lee into good company.

Moxley also cut an impassioned promo on Dynamite where he spoke about how he was ready to take on anyone and everyone this year. He also said that he would leave everything on the line and that he was ready to do it every single time if need be.

Jon Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club will be in action once again this week as his colleague Bryan Danielson is due to take on New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Yuji Nagata on AEW Collision this coming Saturday.

