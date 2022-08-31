Jon Moxley's Title vs. Career match outside AEW set for WWE Extreme Rules weekend

Jon Moxley will have a tough match to look forward to soon, according to a recent announcement.

While the Purveyor of Violence is going through a game-changing phase in AEW, Mox has been feuding with Nick Gage for a while in GCW promotion.

Before he became the undisputed AEW World Champion, Moxley captured the GCW World Title in September 2021. Moxley's first title defense was against Gage at last year's GCW Fight Club, and since then, he has defended his title against the likes of A.J. Gray, Blake Christian, and Homicide.

On August 13, he also defended his title against EFFY. Post-match, he had a challenge thrown at him by Nick Gage for the GCW World Title. Although Moxley accepted the challenge, he also upped the ante by adding a "Career vs Title" Stipulation.

While the match was announced earlier, the date has only recently been fixed. The two stars will face each other during the GCW Fight Club Weekend on October 8 & 9 in Atlantic City.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top eventually.

Reports of Jon Moxley's appearance in AEW All Out recently emerged

The pro-wrestling community was shocked last week when CM Punk lost to Jon Moxley in less than three minutes.

With the Second City Saint seemingly reaggravating his foot injury, speculation about the AEW World Title match has been running rampant.

As per a report from Dave Meltzer claims that the entire segment was a work, and Punk will appear at the upcoming pay-per-view to face Moxley once again.

While the match has not been officially scheduled, fans may see Jon Moxley putting down his title on the line again at All-Out, only time will tell if the Second City Saint will win back the AEW World Championship after his disgraceful defeat at the hands of Moxley.

