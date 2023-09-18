Jon Moxley seemingly brings up major changes at AEW All Out due to CM Punk's release

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley recently discussed the original plans for the main event of All Out 2023.

The pay-per-view was main evented by Orange Cassidy defending his International Title against Jon Moxley. In a back-and-forth encounter, Moxley dethroned Cassidy and captured the gold after the latter's 326-day reign. However, the bout was apparently not supposed to headline the show.

CM Punk was reportedly set to defend his Real World Championship against Ricky Starks in All Out's main event. However, he was fired right before the pay-per-view, and the creative was seemingly forced to devise a different plan.

In a recent episode of The Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Moxley revealed that his bout against Cassidy wasn't the planned main event of All Out. Meanwhile, he praised the former champion for stepping up and delivering a remarkable performance.

"Orange Cassidy pulled off an amazing performance. He lost, but he pulled off an amazing performance in his first-ever pay-per-view main event. That was not planned in the weeks out. In fact, everything would have looked completely different, but that's kind of how it's gonna go. If you're gonna have any success in wrestling, it's very rarely going to go according to plan. You got to be ready to take [the] opportunity when it's there." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Jon Moxley addresses being a reliable competitor in AEW

Jon Moxley is among AEW's top stars, representing the company at the highest level. Many consider him one of the most reliable performers on the promotion's roster.

The Purveyor of Violence recently explained the drawbacks of being a dependable competitor in pro wrestling companies.

"We take a lot of pride in our work, and our work ethic, and our standard that we set," said Moxley. "You know, the way we do the job, to be one of those guys that's like reliable, kind of always there. The downside is it's very, very easy to take you for granted." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The AEW International Champion is set to defend his gold against Rey Fenix on September 20, 2023.

Moxley recently spoke about his last conversation with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. You can read more about it here.