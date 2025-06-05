Jon Moxley seemingly pays tribute to Seth Rollins at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins have a storied history in the world of professional wrestling. Despite working for different companies now, the current AEW World Champion seemingly remembered his former brother-in-arms during an intense bout.
In the opening match of the June 4 edition of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, The Purveyor of Violence was set to square off with the equally unhinged Mark Briscoe. As soon as the bell rang, the two exchanged blows and delivered hard-hitting moves on each other. For Briscoe, it was only about inflicting pain, as he mentioned last week.
As the captivating bout approached its final moments, Jon Moxley embodied a bit of his former Shield cohort, Seth Rollins. He planted Briscoe's head into the mat in what looked like a Curb Stomp, which is well known as Rollins' finishing move in WWE. In the end, Moxley made his opponent tap out with the sleeper hold.
The Death Riders leader gave a rare glimpse of his illustrious days as a member of The Shield. He came up in the business alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in WWE, and the trio would change the landscape of the company forever. His latest tribute suggests that while those days are behind him, Jon Moxley has always kept his brothers in his heart.