Jon Moxley seemingly pays tribute to Seth Rollins at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins have a storied history in the world of professional wrestling. Despite working for different companies now, the current AEW World Champion seemingly remembered his former brother-in-arms during an intense bout.

Ad

In the opening match of the June 4 edition of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, The Purveyor of Violence was set to square off with the equally unhinged Mark Briscoe. As soon as the bell rang, the two exchanged blows and delivered hard-hitting moves on each other. For Briscoe, it was only about inflicting pain, as he mentioned last week.

As the captivating bout approached its final moments, Jon Moxley embodied a bit of his former Shield cohort, Seth Rollins. He planted Briscoe's head into the mat in what looked like a Curb Stomp, which is well known as Rollins' finishing move in WWE. In the end, Moxley made his opponent tap out with the sleeper hold.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Death Riders leader gave a rare glimpse of his illustrious days as a member of The Shield. He came up in the business alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in WWE, and the trio would change the landscape of the company forever. His latest tribute suggests that while those days are behind him, Jon Moxley has always kept his brothers in his heart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More