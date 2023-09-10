Jon Moxley seemingly turns babyface on Collision, next challenger revealed

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley could be going back to being a babyface following a tease on this week's edition of Collision.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson cut an emotional promo. He teased his retirement from wrestling by seemingly making it clear that this upcoming year might be his last inside the squared circle. However, he was interrupted by his All Out opponent, Ricky Starks, alongside Big Bill.

Starks bragged about his incredible performance during the strap match last Sunday and how he put everyone on notice. Later, The Absolute and Big Bill attacked Danielson. Although Jon Moxley came to the aid of his Blackpool Combat Club member, he also ended up getting assaulted by Starks and Bill.

The Purveyor of Violence coming out to save Danielson also indicates that the AEW International Champion is no longer a heel. In fact, the whole Blackpool Combat Club faction is perhaps no longer a heel group.

Following the events of Collision, it was announced that Big Bill would challenge Jon Moxley for the International Championship on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen what's ahead for Moxley amid a potential face turn.

