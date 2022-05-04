Jon Moxley set to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way featuring former WWE star

Jon Moxley is once again set to challenge for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The AEW star will be crossing paths with reigning champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Capital Collision, but he won't be the only one. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed a huge four-way match for May 14th in Washington DC. Alongside Moxley, both Will Ospreay and former WWE star Juice Robinson will be challenging for Tanahashi's title.

Ospreay first laid out the four-way challenge on Twitter. Within a matter of hours, NJPW confirmed the match, as they took to Twitter to announce the following:

#njcapital OFFICIALThe IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a four way match May 14 in Washington DC!Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Will Ospreay vs Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson!TIX: ticketmaster.com/event/15005C7C… OFFICIALThe IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a four way match May 14 in Washington DC!Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Will Ospreay vs Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson! 👀njpw1972.com/120584TIX: ticketmaster.com/event/15005C7C…#njcapital https://t.co/6v5SZAG4Rt

At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, The Ace was originally supposed to face Ospreay for the vacant IWGP US Heavyweight Title. SANADA had initially vacated the belt after he was injured by The Commonwealth Kingpin during the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament.

Tanahashi then went on to beat a replacing Tomohiro Ishii at Dontaku and, after the match, was confronted by Chase Owens. However, the Bullet Club star was there to introduce Robinson as the newest member of the faction, who then emerged as another challenger for The Ace's title.

Jim Cornette recently took shots at Jon Moxley for his pairing with Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson's pairing with Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta as part of the Blackpool Combat Club has not sat well with former WWE manager Cornette. He has slammed the promotion over the booking of the stable.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran praised Danielson for his incredible work and went on to criticize AEW's booking decisions.

"The babyfaces jumpstarted again, immediate six-way, same sh*t as always. Then they settled down and tried to have a match. And honestly and truthfully, I'm about to fed up. Bryan Danielson was the best heel in professional wrestling. He was brilliant. Every week, he was unmissable. Now they've stuck him in this thing with f*****g Moxley, the plummer, and Yuta, the useless and working with job guys and not being able to do his s**t but having to do this violent s**t. (...) He could be the AEW World Heavyweight Champion right now and the most entertaining heel in the business, but he's buried in the six man tag matches," Cornette said.

Despite Cornette's criticism, the BCC has been one of the most dominant stables in AEW since its inception.

It remains to be seen whether Moxley will walk out victorious with the IWGP United States Title at NJPW Capital Collision and add another accolade to his stable ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view after Wheeler Yuta won the ROH Pure Championship.

Do you think Jon Moxley will be able to become a three-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion at Capital Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha