Jon Moxley set to face former rival after nearly two years on AEW Collision

Ever since turning on Bryan Danielson last year, Jon Moxley has been dominating the whole AEW roster. He has been keeping the promotion's world title hostage, keeping it inside a briefcase. He is now set to face AR Fox for the first time in almost two years on the upcoming episode of Collision.

The last time these two faced each other was on an episode of AEW Dynamite in September of 2023. Moxley successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Fox at the show.

"TONIGHT; Kent, WA 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision; AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs; @ARealFoxx; After scoring the winning pinfall in the main event at #AEWGrandSlamMexico, AEW World Champion Mox will collide vs one of America's best high-flyers: AR Fox!; TONIGHT!"

It'll be interesting to see if Moxley can beat Fox again at the upcoming episode of Collision. Fans are expecting an interference from Moxley's next challenger, Hangman Adam Page.

Lance Storm says Jon Moxley and AEW are in deep trouble over recent lawsuit

A former AEW production member has filed a lawsuit against the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and All Elite Wrestling. Moxley had shoved production member Christopher Dispensa during his Steel Cage match with Kenny Omega.

Dispensa had filed a lawsuit against Moxley and AEW, claiming he had to undergo surgery after the incident. During his appearance at Wrestling Observer Live, WWE Legend Lance Storm shared his opinion on this issue. He claimed both Moxley and AEW are in big trouble.

"You can’t shove production people like that. So there’s definitely a wrong committed that’s probably going to cost them a lot of money. The bump did not look like requiring neck and shoulder surgery, but I’m presuming that he will have some medical records to back up his case. Dude took a decent bump so it’s probably not looking good," Storm said. (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Fans will be hoping that things get cleared up with Jon Moxley and AEW.

