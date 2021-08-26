Jon Moxley accepts a challenge from NJPW legend for AEW All Out 2021

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley accepted the challenge laid down by Satoshi Kojima, revealing that he will battle it out with the NJPW Legend at All Out 2021.

Moxley first acknowledged Kojima's contribution to the business, especially in NJPW and AJPW. However, he then promised to end the veteran's career at the September 5th pay-per-view.

This rivalry has stemmed from Satoshi Kojima's recent tweet, where he termed Jon Moxley "Texas Dead."

.@JonMoxley got a FedEx from Tokyo with a contract to face #NJPW legend @cozy_lariat at #AEWAllOut in Chicago on Sept. 5!



Earlier, Hiroshi Tanahashi was Jon Moxley's rumored opponent at All Out 2021 after the latter called out The Ace on AEW Dynamite. However, New Japan Pro Wrestling put the rumors to rest after a clash between Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi was booked for NJPW Grand Slam on September 4th, just a day before All Out.

While it's true that fans were eagerly looking forward to seeing Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi collide for the first time, a match between the former AEW Champion and Kojima is also appealing.

Kojima is a hard-hitting striker, and so is Mox, and the two could up a brutal and stiff encounter on September 5th.

The match will also mark Kojima's AEW debut. Kojima made a handful of appearances on IMPACT Wrestling earlier in the year, thanks to the promotion's working relationship with NJPW.

Jon Moxley was in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley teamed up with Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston to square off against The Wingmen on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. As expected, the babyface trio came up on top with Allin pinning Drake after executing a Coffin Drop on him.

This was the second time Moxley has teamed up with Allin and Kingston on AEW Dynamite, as the trio previously came together at the Homecoming special episode.

