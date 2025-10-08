Jon Moxley set for major appearance outside AEW

Jon Moxley has garnered attention online after being confirmed for a major appearance outside of AEW.Jon Moxley is one of the hardest-working and giving professionals in wrestling today. Despite his stature in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the Purveyor of Violence ensures he's in shape and ready to perform week after week for Tony Khan. Additionally, during his time in AEW, Jon Moxley has also appeared in various independent promotions. One among those promotions is DEFY Wrestling, a company where the former AEW World Champion has competed on many occasions. Now, for the first time since 2023, Moxley is set to return to DEFY Wrestling.DEFY Wrestling has confirmed today that the One True King has been booked for their DEFY: Wraith event, which is set for October 24.Darby Allin nearly set Jon Moxley and the Death Riders on fire on AEW Dynamite.Jon Moxley and Darby Allin have been at loggerheads ever since the Daredevil returned to All Elite Wrestling at All In 2025. The duo fought in a casket match at All Out 2025, which Moxley won thanks to the interference of the returning Death Riders member PAC. However, the feud between Allin and Moxley's faction is far from over, and recently, the Invisible Man took things to the next level.On this week's Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Orange Cassidy took on PAC in the main event. After an intense battle, it was the Freshly Squeezed Star who won the match thanks to an assist from Allin. After the match, the Death Riders chased the Daredevil backstage, but Allin was ready with a Molotov cocktail. Before he could light and throw it, security neutralized him.conner @winterweatherLINKsuper fun main, finish popped me huge and PAC as a more grounded worker worked a lot better than i expecte- DARBY ALLIN HAS A F***ING MOLOTOV COCKTAILJon Moxley and Darby Allin will fight to settle their differences at WrestleDream 2025 in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. It will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner.