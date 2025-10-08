Jon Moxley set for major appearance outside AEW

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:19 GMT
Jon Moxley [Image taken via allelitewrestling.com]
Jon Moxley has garnered attention online after being confirmed for a major appearance outside of AEW.

Jon Moxley is one of the hardest-working and giving professionals in wrestling today. Despite his stature in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the Purveyor of Violence ensures he's in shape and ready to perform week after week for Tony Khan. Additionally, during his time in AEW, Jon Moxley has also appeared in various independent promotions. One among those promotions is DEFY Wrestling, a company where the former AEW World Champion has competed on many occasions. Now, for the first time since 2023, Moxley is set to return to DEFY Wrestling.

DEFY Wrestling has confirmed today that the One True King has been booked for their DEFY: Wraith event, which is set for October 24.

Darby Allin nearly set Jon Moxley and the Death Riders on fire on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin have been at loggerheads ever since the Daredevil returned to All Elite Wrestling at All In 2025. The duo fought in a casket match at All Out 2025, which Moxley won thanks to the interference of the returning Death Riders member PAC. However, the feud between Allin and Moxley's faction is far from over, and recently, the Invisible Man took things to the next level.

On this week's Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Orange Cassidy took on PAC in the main event. After an intense battle, it was the Freshly Squeezed Star who won the match thanks to an assist from Allin. After the match, the Death Riders chased the Daredevil backstage, but Allin was ready with a Molotov cocktail. Before he could light and throw it, security neutralized him.

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will fight to settle their differences at WrestleDream 2025 in an "I Quit" match. It will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Quick Links

