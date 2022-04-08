×
Create
Notifications

Photo: Jon Moxley spotted with top WWE SmackDown Superstar

The former AEW Champion is one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling.
The former AEW Champion is one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Apr 08, 2022 11:11 AM IST
News

Jon Moxley was recently spotted with SmackDown Superstar Natalya, as seen in the pictures shared by the latter on her official Twitter handle.

Though he left WWE back in 2019, the former AEW Champion shares a harmonious relationship with many of the promotion's talents, alongside whom he worked for many years.

A few hours back, Natalya shared a series of pictures on Twitter in which she was spotted having a gala time with Mox, Renee Paquette, and Bayley during Carmella and Corey Graves's wedding.

Alongside the photo she shared with Moxley, the former SmackDown Women's Champion also shared a hilarious caption. Natalya wrote that after clicking the picture, she and the former AEW Champion had a no-holds-barred match.

"We had a no holds barred match after this picture was taken."
We had a no holds barred match after this picture was taken. ⛓ https://t.co/suAg9Mv6gv

It's great to see performers from different promotions keep rivalry aside, engaging in playful banter. Apart from Jon Moxley, several more talents, including Happy Corbin, Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Sonya Deville, were spotted at Corey and Carmella's wedding.

Jon Moxley recently formed a new stable in AEW.

Post Moxley's incredible match with Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2022, William Regal debuted in AEW to form an association with the two former WWE Champions. After a few weeks of working together, Regal, The American Dragon, and Mox officially revealed their stable's name was the Blackpool Combat Club.

Both Mox and Danielson will be in action at this week's AEW Rampage. The former will square off against Wheeler Yuta, who has subtly hinted at joining the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, The American Dragon will compete against Trent Beretta.

.@WheelerYuta hoping to go 1-1 with Blackpool Combat Club on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama 😤 https://t.co/fsy2U8GpiQ

The faction has struck a chord with fans due to its no-nonsense, work-centric attitude. Moreover, with Jon Moxley, Regal, and Danielson being experienced veterans, one can imagine how much youngsters could learn if they joined the faction.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you happy with Moxley's current direction in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी