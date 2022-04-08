Photo: Jon Moxley spotted with top WWE SmackDown Superstar

Jon Moxley was recently spotted with SmackDown Superstar Natalya, as seen in the pictures shared by the latter on her official Twitter handle.

Though he left WWE back in 2019, the former AEW Champion shares a harmonious relationship with many of the promotion's talents, alongside whom he worked for many years.

A few hours back, Natalya shared a series of pictures on Twitter in which she was spotted having a gala time with Mox, Renee Paquette, and Bayley during Carmella and Corey Graves's wedding.

Alongside the photo she shared with Moxley, the former SmackDown Women's Champion also shared a hilarious caption. Natalya wrote that after clicking the picture, she and the former AEW Champion had a no-holds-barred match.

"We had a no holds barred match after this picture was taken."

It's great to see performers from different promotions keep rivalry aside, engaging in playful banter. Apart from Jon Moxley, several more talents, including Happy Corbin, Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Sonya Deville, were spotted at Corey and Carmella's wedding.

Jon Moxley recently formed a new stable in AEW.

Post Moxley's incredible match with Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2022, William Regal debuted in AEW to form an association with the two former WWE Champions. After a few weeks of working together, Regal, The American Dragon, and Mox officially revealed their stable's name was the Blackpool Combat Club.

Both Mox and Danielson will be in action at this week's AEW Rampage. The former will square off against Wheeler Yuta, who has subtly hinted at joining the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, The American Dragon will compete against Trent Beretta.

The faction has struck a chord with fans due to its no-nonsense, work-centric attitude. Moreover, with Jon Moxley, Regal, and Danielson being experienced veterans, one can imagine how much youngsters could learn if they joined the faction.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava