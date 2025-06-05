Jon Moxley told to leave AEW during Fyter Fest 2025

Jon Moxley has held AEW in his control for months with his dominant unit, The Death Riders. Despite being the top attraction for the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was told to take his ball and go home.

During the June 4 edition of AEW Fyter Fest, Will Ospreay opened the show with an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. He drew Ospreay's attention to the footage from last week after Dynamite went off the air. It showed Swerve Strickland and him exchanging blows after a disagreement.

This came after the former AEW International Champion asked Strickland to join forces with him and "Hangman" Adam Page to combat against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Strickland outrightly refused and did not reconsider despite multiple pleas from The Aerial Assassin.

Will Ospreay expressed his admiration and respect for Strickland. However, he made it clear that he had more to offer to All Elite Wrestling, the same landscape Moxley has been berating for a while now. Tired of hearing his comments, the English superstar told him that he could leave the promotion if that was his mindset.

He circled back to his prevailing tensions with Swerve Strickland and challenged him to a fight for next week's show, possibly setting the stage for a huge collision.

