Jon Moxley to wrestle a first-time-ever dream match against 31-year-old star 

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley is all set to collide against Mike Bailey at next month's upcoming Wrestling Revolver show.

For those unaware, Bailey is one of the most talented performers working on the independent wrestling circuit right now, having put up a string of great performances in 2022 alone. Mike Bailey's matches with the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, JONAH, and more have got the fans talking about his terrific in-ring chops.

The 31-year-old star will now wrestle in arguably the biggest bout of his career against Jon Moxley at Wrestle Revolver's Stranger Things show. The event will go down on June 11th in Dayton, Ohio. The promotion recently announced the match through its official Twitter handle, where it was also revealed that Moxley hand-picked Bailey as his opponent for the night.

Check out the match's graphic below:

Fans have high expectations going into the match since Moxley rarely puts up underwhelming performances, while Bailey's track record is equally impressive. The clash could be a unique blend of Jon Moxley's traditional brawling wrestling style and Mike Bailey's stiff, strike-based offense.

Jon Moxley will reunite with Sami Callihan soon

Just weeks after his upcoming clash with Bailey, Moxley will have his much-anticipated reunion with Sami Callihan at Wrestling Revolver's Cage of Horror's Show on July 9th. The duo, formerly known as The Switchblade Conspiracy, will lock horns with another legendary tag team, The Wolves, at the event.

The former AEW Champion was initially supposed to reunite with Callihan last October, but the latter pulled out due to an unforeseen injury. Apart from this, Moxley will also be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, where he will team up with Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and Proud & Powerful to square off against Jericho Appreciation Society.

It'll be interesting to see how the first-ever 'Anarchy in the Arena' match pans out at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 29th.

