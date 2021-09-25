Jorge Masvidal's former UFC rival reacts to his flying knee on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Jorge Masvidal's arch-rival Ben Askren reacted to the former's flying knee on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. The 'Gamebred' and the rest of the American Top Team once showed up on AEW and took out Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

On Rampage, following a win for The Men of the Year over the Inner Circle, the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Junior dos Santos and Paige VanZant took to the squared circle.

The ATT fighters beat down the Inner Circle members, and the assault was capped off with a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal recreated his infamous flying knee from UFC 239 where he knocked out Askren. In reaction to the segment, 'Funky' took to Twitter to sarcastically ask for royalties.

Here's the response from Ben Askren after Jorge Masvidal took out Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage:

Masvidal's flying knee KO of Askren at UFC 239 is arguably one of the most popular knockouts of all time. It is also the fastest ever KO in UFC history, as it took Gamebred just 5 seconds to defeat Askren.

Jorge Masvidal is yet to return to UFC action since losing his last fight to Kamaru Usman

At UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal lost his rematch to Kamaru Usman. The pair collided for the second time inside the UFC octagon, as Masvidal challenged The Nigerian Nightmare for the UFC welterweight championship.

However, Gamebred was knocked out cold by Usman in the second round. The BMF Champion is yet to step back into the octagon after losing to his arch-rival for the second time in a row.

Also Read

While Jorge Masvidal is undoubtedly far from done in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, it remains to be seen if he will keep appearing under the AEW banner. The UFC star has appeared a few times and finally got involved physically inside the squared circle on Friday's Rampage.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Angana Roy