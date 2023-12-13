Jose the Assistant accuses AEW personality of being The Devil

AEW manager Jose the Assistant has accused one of his co-workers of being the Devil under the mask. That name in question is none other than referee Paul Turner.

Jose, who is the manager of La Faccion Ingobernable, spoke after Rush lost his match to former world champion Jon Moxley. The latter had won the match after referee Paul Turner stopped the match after the former applied the bulldog choke.

Rush did not tap but passed out, and the referee had no choice but to call the match in Moxley’s favor. Jose took to Twitter to voice his displeasure and even went as far as calling Turner The Devil. He posted a bunch of pictures from the match and an image with the Devil as he wrote:

“Hello Paul Turner. RUSH did not tap out, and you did not check his arm to see if he passed out. You called for the bell for no reason. You played by your own rules @RefTurnerAEW , as you have been playing everyone this whole time. You can’t fool me, PERRO."

You can check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Jose's theory is interesting, and if Paul Turner is the person under the mask, it will be an intriguing story.

Jon Moxley speaks out on the AEW Continental Classic

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been doing well in the Continental Classic tournament. He even beat Rush on Dynamite to win three points and advance into the contest.

He has now spoken out about how important that tournament is and said how everybody is going to give it their all to win it:

“Being the first one, I think everybody involved in it wants it to be good. You’ll always be connected to it, being the first one to win it, so that would be cool. Especially if it becomes a big important thing people look forward to in the future. I think there’s a little bit of competitiveness and a little bit of pride-in-your-work kind of thing."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Moxley if he wins the tournament.

Who do you think will win the Continental Classic? Let us know in the comments below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.