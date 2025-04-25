Josh Alexander receives stern warning from AEW higher up

Recent AEW acquisition Josh Alexander has already made a splash in the company following his debut. However, The Walking Weapon seems to have antagonized an executive from the Tony Khan-led promotion, QT Marshall, and could soon be locking horns with him.

Last week at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Alexander finally made his much-anticipated All Elite debut as Adam Page's 2025 Owen Hart Cup wild card opponent. The former Impact World Champion pushed The Hangman to his limits but was unfortunately pinned by the latter via a well-executed roll-up.

He then shocked fans by aligning with Don Callis and blindsiding Page, allowing The Cowboy's next opponent in the tournament, Kyle Fletcher, to weaken him even further. Since then, Alexander has been successfully teaming up with Konosuke Takeshita on AEW television. The 37-year-old is also scheduled to compete in a 20-man Gauntlet Match for the vacant MLP Canadian Title at MLP Northern Rising on May 10, a bout in which All Elite executive QT Marshall will also participate.

The former QTV host recently confronted Josh Alexander while the latter was cutting a promo vowing to become the MLP Canadian Champion next month. Marshall admonished The Ronin for putting him through a table at MLP: Mayhem in March, promising retaliation at Northern Rising. However, Alexander responded by stating that he plans to face Marshall one-on-one before that. QT has now lashed out against Josh on X/Twitter, sending him a warning.

"Josh needs to be careful how he speaks to me. He’ll get what’s coming to him on 5/10!" wrote Marshall.

Check out QT Marshall's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Alexander will be victorious at the Maple Leaf Gardens next month.

What Josh Alexander has been up to in AEW since his debut

Josh Alexander bounced back from his loss to Hangman Page on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru the very next night on AEW Collision, where he teamed up with former International Champion Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero after the latter turned on The Stone Pitbull.

This Wednesday, Alexander and Takeshita faced off against and defeated Will Ospreay and Brody King. The former TNA star picked up the win after hitting King with a massive assisted C4.

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More