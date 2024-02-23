Julia Hart addresses recent rumors amid sudden AEW absence

Top AEW star Julia Hart recently addressed rumors regarding her health amid an injury-related hiatus.

Hart has been absent from in-ring action since successfully defending the TBS Championship against Anna Jay at the Battle of the Belts on January 13, 2024. More recently, the 22-year-old star stabbed Mark Briscoe in the face after the latter's loss to Brody King on the February 10, 2024, edition of Collision.

Recent reports indicated that Hart's injury is not long-term, although she is not expected to return to active competition in February. A fan recently took to X to wish the House of Black member a swift recovery.

The Minnesota native responded to the post, suggesting her recovery was going well and on track.

"It's been very speedy," Julia Hart wrote.

Check out the tweets below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stokely Hathaway is ready to call the police on AEW's Julia Hart

Hart has been engaged in a long-running feud with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander since 2023. Stokely Hathaway, who has been managing the latter recently, sent a message to the reigning AEW TBS Champion, claiming that he would call the police on her.

Willow Nightingale took on Skye Blue on the February 14, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion picked up the win courtesy of a distraction from Hathaway. Blue joined forces with Julia Hart in December 2023 and teamed up with the latter on multiple occasions.

Hathaway, who may be expecting retaliation from Hart and Blue for costing the latter her match, took to X to share a funny comic. The post suggests that the ROH Board Member is willing to call law enforcement on Julia Hart to avoid the latter's black mist.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the Black Heart of the House of Black responds to Stokely Hathaway.

Who should Julia Hart face next for the AEW TBS Championship? Let us know in the comments below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE